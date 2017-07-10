Hilary Duff Gets Romantic With Businessman Ely Sandvik on the Beach

Looks like Hilary Duff has a new man.

The 29-year-old actress was snapped serving up major PDA over the weekend in Malibu, California, with Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting. The two weren't shy about frolicking in the ocean, Duff showing off her fit bod in a black bikini on Saturday.

View photos



Ability Films

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- 'Younger' Sneak Peek! Liza and Kelsey Are at Odds After the Truth Comes Out

The next day, Sandvik was snapped carrying Duff -- this time sporting a pink two-piece -- on his shoulders.

View photos



Ability Films

At one point, the two kissed as Duff laid back on her blanket on the sand.

Duff was last linked to songwriter Matthew Koma in January, though the two split after only a few months of dating. The actress' divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie -- with whom she shares her 5-year-old son, Luca -- was finalized last February.

In March, Duff opened up about the single life, and admitted that divorce "sucks."

"I've gotten over the fact that I'm not going to have a baby that's close in age with Luca," she told Redbook. "It sucked when everyone would be like, 'When are you having another?' I'd be like, 'Do you know what's happening right now? I'm not having another.' You get engaged: 'When's the wedding?' You get married: 'When's the baby?' You have a baby: 'When's the next one?' … I'm cherishing the now."

WATCH: Hilary Duff Says Her Son Luca Knows Her 'Real Name,' Shares Cute Video of Ex Mike Comrie

Duff also got candid about attracting "old men."

Watch below:

Related Articles