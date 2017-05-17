Hilary Duff ‘Can’t Even Pee’ Without Her New ‘Stalker’ Puppy

#FirstWorldProblems! Hilary Duff’s new dog, Momo, won’t let her pee in peace. (Photo: Hilary Duff via Instagram)

Hilary Duff is mom to a 5-year-old, so she knows what it’s like to be needed. But her new puppy is taking it to the next level.

The Younger actress, who adopted a chug that she ultimately named Momo (with some fan input), reminded us how much TLC puppies need when she posted a photo of the dog at her feet as she went to the bathroom. But it wasn’t just on the tile — it was in her pants, which were around her ankles.

Yes, Hilary Duff has a puppy in her pants:





“Can’t even pee without this stalker finding me,” she captioned the awkward but cute photo.

Duff introduced Momo, which she adopted from L.A.-based Love Leo Rescue, two weeks ago. Since then, she’s been posting cute photo after cute photo of the little guy.

Not every update has been as adorb as this one though. Yesterday, she groused about a woman on her flight who refused to be seated next to Hilary’s dog. “Who wouldn’t want to sit next to this baby?” she says while filming the dog chewing a Nylabone. “A mean lady. A mean, mean lady.”

For the record, this is the dog lover’s human “baby,” her son, Luca.





Mother and son celebrated Mother’s Day together in L.A. (strawberry picking!) before Duff flew with Momo to N.Y.C., where Younger shoots.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: