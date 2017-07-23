Hilary Duff’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized

Scary news for Hilary Duff.

The Younger star's Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier in the week.

Duff's rep confirmed to ET, "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe. That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."

According toTMZ, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from Duff's home.

The actress was vacationing in Canada -- where ex-husband Mike Comrie is from -- with her 5-year-old son, Luca, during the time of the robbery. She's been sharing pics and video from the trip on her Instagram.

Duff is the latest victim in a rash of Hollywood burglaries this year. In March, Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized. The case was upgraded to grand theft due to the missing items, including jewelry, which had an estimated worth of $200,000.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's Home Burglarized, Case Now Grand Theft as $200,000 in Belongings Estimated Stolen

Other stars -- including Alanis Morissette, Cesar Millan and Nicki Minaj -- have had their homes broken into and valuables removed in recent months, leading some to believe that there is a new "Bling Ring" at work.

READ: Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills Mansion Burglarized, $175,000 in Jewelry and Other Property Stolen

As of now, there are no suspects in Duff's case.

For more details on the robbery at Jenner's home, watch the video below.

Related Articles