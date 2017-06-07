Hi-Yah! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Some Fun With the Paparazzi

If you can’t beat ’em, do karate kicks in their direction.

Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 21, are a hot young pair. He’s a recovering member of the Jonas Brothers with a new band (DNCE) and she’s Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, who has been through so much on that show that you see Turner and just want to give her a hug. They’ve been together since November, but don’t do red carpets together — yet. They do, however, do karate kicks at the stalkerazzi.

On Monday, they were out with Joe’s bandmate Cole Whittle in L.A. when they realized they had some paparazzi on their tail. (Whittle’s look isn’t subtle.) Things quickly got silly — and they tried to morph into Charlie’s Angels or something.

View photos

But they’re obviously not Charlie’s Angels, the Karate Kid, or Miss Piggy (“Hi-yah!”), so it was a mishmash of karate kicks, jumps, and Whittle’s tongue doing strange things.

View photos

It was neat to see Joe’s high kick though. Um, Rockettes? Need a stand-in?

When the paps didn’t leave them alone during their meal at Alfred Coffee & Kitchen in West Hollywood, Jonas turned the camera on the shutterbugs while Turner just couldn’t quit with the kung fu. She seemed to be enjoying herself.

View photos

Turner recently opened up to InStyle about her relationship with Jonas, saying, “I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world.” And they certainly both understand what it’s like being paparazzi targets — and making the best of it.





