Here’s Why Dozens of Celebrities Are Making the ‘W’ Sign

Today is World Water day, which was started in 1993 by the U.N. as an awareness-raising initiative. The “W” symbols people have been posting on social media today are a part of the charitable organization Drop4Drop’s attempt to put a spotlight on clean-water initiatives.

Drop4Drop is working to provide clean water worldwide. It aims to address the current water crisis that affects 700 million people and kills 2,000 children daily. The lack of clean water around the world is daunting. About 1 in 9 people do not have access to clean water, and half the hospital beds worldwide are claimed by those suffering from water-related illnesses. Approximately 1.5 million children die each year from water-related illnesses.

Drop4Drop was founded by Adele’s husband, Simon Konecki. Adele threw up a “W” and posted the pic with the caption “1.5 Million children die every year due to water related diseases Pls Support @drop4drop with their mission to end the water crisis.”





Ashton Kutcher also wrote a brief but powerful post: “W is for…Worldwide access to water.”





Recent Oscar-winner Emma Stone didn’t have much to say about the issue but did show support with a “W.”





