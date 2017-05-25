Helen Mirren Reveals Her Rules for a Happy Life in Commencement Speech

Dame Helen Mirren isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She once professed her love for clear stripper heels and told Women & Home magazine, “I always wear stripper shoes because it’s pretty intimidating to find yourself in a room full of incredibly beautiful women who are at least a foot taller than you.”

The unfiltered dame did it again when she spoke at Tulane University’s 2017 commencement, and she didn’t mince words when she offered graduates her rules for a happy life.

In true Mirren fashion, she started off the speech by saying, “First — keep it short. No one wants to hear a 30-minute speech. So, that’s it, I’m done, see you at the bar. Make mine a vodka martini with a wedge of lime. The lime is because I’m a health fanatic,” before outlining her top five rules:

Rule No. 1: “Don’t be in a rush to get married.”

Rule No. 2: “Treat people just like people … every single person, whether they have dominion over your life or not, deserves equal respect and generosity.”

Addendum to rule No. 2: “No matter what sex you are, be a feminist.”

Addendum to the addendum: “Never again allow a group of old, rather grumpy, rich white men define the health care of a country that is 50.8 percent women and 37 percent other races.”

Rule No. 3: “Ignore anyone who judges the way you look, especially if it’s some anonymous creep lurking on the Internet. If you are that person lurking on the Internet, stop it.”

Rule No. 4: “Don’t be afraid of fear … throw caution to the winds. Look fear straightaway in its ugly face and barge forward. And when you get past it, turn around and give it a good swift kick in the ass.”

Rule No. 5: “Don’t overcomplicate things … do call your parents at least once a week. Tell them you love them. Then ask for money.”

In addition to delivering the keynote address, the Oscar-winning actress also received an honorary degree from Tulane University.

Check out a full transcript of the speech here.

