Heidi Montag Flashes Bare Baby Bump in Workout Snapchat at 7 Months Pregnant!

Heidi Montag is keeping fit well into her pregnancy! The 30-year-old reality star showed off her workout moves on Snapchat on Tuesday.



Montag rocked a pink sports bra and grey shorts, flashing her growing baby bump as she worked out her arms. One of her dogs wandered around nearby while The Hills alum remained focused on fitness.

She later got some love from her husband, Spencer Pratt, who rubbed her calves post-workout.



"My hero… but och so swollen," she captioned the Snapchat clip.

The couple recently returned from a babymoon to Hawaii. Last week Montag posted a photo of herself on the beach at Hanalei Bay with Pratt and a rainbow behind them.



"#babymoon #7monthspregnant," she captioned the shot.

In June the reality stars opened up to ET about the impending arrival of their baby boy, with 33-year-old Pratt admitting, "Definitely in way over my head here. I'm glad Heidi's pretending that she's not!"



