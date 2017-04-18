Heidi Klum Captures Daughter Lou Making Music With Her Dad, Seal

This is not your average after-school music lesson.

Heidi Klum, 43, proved yet again that she’s on friendly terms with her ex-husband Seal, when he popped up in her Instagram feed on Monday. The upload was a video of the British singer covering Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” but he had a very special someone tickling the ivories as he played: the couple’s daughter Lou.

As Seal sang about “very superstitious, writings on the wall,” Lou, who is only 7, worked the piano (a Steinway, of course) alongside her dad. Klum makes a point not to show the faces of their four children on social media, so you couldn’t see the elementary school kid’s face, but you could see her leopard top, a bevy of bracelets, and the bottom of her long curly hair. And, boy, could you hear her. She’s good!

“Duet with Papa @seal,” Heidi wrote with two hearts — though it was clearly a proud moment for mom and dad.

The America’s Got Talent judge and Project Runway boss has often spoken about co-parenting with Seal, with whom she split in 2012 after seven years of marriage. (Their divorce was final in 2015.)

“It’s never really easy, I guess, when you break up,” Klum, who has been dating Vito Schnabel since 2014, told Entertainment Tonight in February. “There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we’re always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.”





