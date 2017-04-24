Heath Ledger’s Sister Debunks Rumor That Playing the Joker Led to His Death

Heath Ledger’s last memorable role before his untimely death was as the Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

Since then, an urban legend has fueled speculation that playing the role contributed to his death. It was rumored that it triggered depression and insomnia, which led to prescription drug use. In 2007, Ledger told the New York Times that he was sleeping two hours a night and that his mind was often racing.

In 2008, the actor died of a prescription drug overdose.

But now Ledger’s sister is debunking the rumor. At the recent premiere of the documentary I Am Heath Ledger, Kate Ledger explained to the Telegraph, “Every report was coming out that he was depressed and that [the role] was taking this toll on him. … it was the absolute opposite. It couldn’t be more wrong. … He was having fun. He wasn’t depressed about the Joker!”

I Am Heath Ledger will be released in select theaters on May 3 and will air on Spike on May 17.

