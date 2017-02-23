Harvard Has a History of Honoring A-list Celebrities

Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. The prestigious university cited her work building cancer treatment centers in her native Barbados and her Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program (which awards scholarships to students from the Caribbean who are attending college in the U.S.) as the reasons for the honor.

America’s oldest university has a history of giving out honorary degrees to A-listers. In 2013, Oprah was given the honor and also gave the commencement speech to the graduating class, advising them to “max out your humanity.”

In 2010, Meryl Streep received the same honor and shrugged off her own celebrity status in her commencement remarks. She told grads, “You don’t have to be famous. You just have to make your mother and father proud of you.”

Outside of commencement, Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals club presents awards to entertainment figures each year. This year, it named Octavia Spencer as its Woman of the Year and Ryan Reynolds as its Man of the Year.

Previous recipients have included Halle Berry, Justin Timberlake, and Cher.

Rihanna will visit Harvard to accept her award on Feb. 28.

