Harry Styles Used to Research Dates Online Before Meeting Them, Just Like You

One Direction member Harry Styles has a high-profile dating life: In the past he’s been romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

But despite his celebrity status, Styles used to employ some everyman dating tactics— specifically, researching dates online before meeting them in person.

Styles admitted this to BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw. Then he said, “I’m not going to do that anymore. It’s impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you’ve never met them, and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird.”

And it sounds like these days, the singer wouldn’t even have anyone to research. He said, “‘I haven’t dated for ages. I’ve been too busy making a movie and my solo album.”

Both projects, his solo debut and Christopher Nolan’s WWII film Dunkirk, are eagerly awaited by fans.

And while the singer might not have time for girlfriends, he still has time for friends who are girls. He recalled getting a very special — and slightly intimidating — gift from Adele when he turned 21. He said, “She gave me one of her albums, 21, and said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21 — good luck.’ And I was like, ‘Geez.’”

Harry Styles is dropping his first single, “Sign of the Times,” on April 7. And a week later, he will perform it live on SNL.

