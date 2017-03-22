‘Harry Potter’ Actor Jim Tavaré Reunited With Dog After Horrific Car Accident

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavaré was recently involved in a horrible head-on collision in Los Angeles that left him with a punctured lung, a broken neck, 15 fractured ribs, and other injuries.

After spending two weeks in the intensive care unit, the actor was reunited with his dog, Mr. Kippy, in an emotional moment caught on camera.

Mr. Kippy was also in the car with Tavaré during the accident. However, it looks as if the adorable dog and owner are doing just fine.

The actor thanked his fans on social media for their support, writing: “Thanks, guys for all the well wishes. You are all so kind. I’m looking forward to getting out of here, but not looking forward to the medical bills.”

Tavaré played Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron, in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and has appeared in Showtime’s Californication and in Chuck on NBC.

