Harrison Ford Expresses Humility in Post-Airplane Incident Audio: ‘I’m the Schmuck Who Landed on the Taxiway’

Harrison Ford didn't feel too good after his recent airplane incident.

The Star Wars star expressed some humility after an aircraft piloted by the 74-year-old actor was involved in a close call at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, in early February, in newly released FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) audio obtained by ET.

WATCH: Harrison Ford Back in the Pilot's Seat After Close Call With Plane

"[I'm] the schmuck that landed on the taxiway," Ford tells the FAA rep on the other end of the line, explaining, "I was distracted by the airliner which was in movement when I turned to the runway and also the big turbulence from the landing."

During the incident, Ford's single-engine Aviat Husky made a "hard descend" onto the taxiway -- after being cleared to land on a runway -- passing over a Boeing 737 carrying 110 passengers and six crew members.

WATCH: Harrison Ford Under Investigation After Flying Over Passenger Plane at California Airport

The pilot of the Boeing can be heard on a separate call detailing how close Ford seemed, explaining, "The tail of my airplane is 42 ft. tall. So when he went by ... you get an idea of how close it was."

"Immediately after [Harrison's] plane was on the taxiway, several ramp agents just stopped and stood in shock," an eyewitness told ET at the time of the incident. "It was almost like they were thinking, 'Dude, what are you doing?' [Harrison] then continued to move the plane down the taxiway. Other people in the terminal with me were really confused on what was going on. I never saw him get out of the plane because he kept moving the plane down the taxiway to a spot where he was eventually out of my sight."

WATCH: Harrison Ford Reveals He Had Amnesia After Near Fatal Plane Crash

Prior to the situation on the taxiway, Ford had a history of scary plane incidents, including a crash-landing due to engine failure in 2015, and an emergency landing in 2000.

Watch the video below for more on the investigation following Ford's landing mishap.

Related Articles