Harrison Ford Back in the Pilot’s Seat After Close Call With Plane

It seems like nothing can keep Harrison Ford from taking flight.

The Star Wars: Force Awakens star was seen piloting his Cessna Citation 680 jet from the Santa Monica, California, airport on Thursday, a source confirms to ET.

Ford's liftoff comes just days after Monday's incident, where an eyewitness spotted the 74-year-old actor's single-engine Aviat Husky make "a hard descend onto the taxiway" at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Ford's plane mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over a Boeing 737 carrying 110 passengers and 6 crew members.

"Immediately after [Harrison's] plane was on the taxiway, several ramp agents just stopped and stood in shock," the eyewitness tells ET. "It was almost like they were thinking, 'Dude, what are you doing?' [Harrison] then continued to move the plane down the taxiway. Other people in the terminal with me were really confused on what was going on. I never saw him get out of the plane because he kept moving the plane down the taxiway to a spot where he was eventually out of my sight."

Meanwhile, after Monday's close call, aviation expert Capt. Ross Aimer tells ET that Ford -- who was re-certified to fly just two weeks prior to the incident -- may have reason to believe his flying license is in jeopardy.

"I'm pretty sure the FAA is going to go after his license ... He will have to get a very good lawyer, get experts to testify that obviously he didn't do this maliciously," Aimer says. "I'm pretty sure the history will come up in the hearings."

The history Aimer is referring to is a number of past incidents that Ford has had with his flying, including a crash-landing due to engine failure in 2015, and an emergency landing in 2000.

