Happy Early Mother’s Day to Those Single Celebrity Moms

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and Yahoo Celebrity wants to highlight some of those single celebrity moms out there. Like Halle Berry, who is the mother of daughter Nahla and son Maceo. Nahla was born on March 16, 2008, and Maceo was born on Oct. 5, 2013.

Michelle Williams is the mother of Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger. And Katie Holmes has 11-year-old Suri Cruise. Taraji P. Henson is the single mom to Marcell Johnson.

Charlize Theron has two adopted children, Jackson and August. We can’t forget about Padma Lakshmi, who has admitted that being a single mom to daughter Krishna “does get overwhelming” at times. Sharon Stone has also opened up about being a single mom and said that raising her three sons is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Hoda Kotb recently surprised the world and adopted a little girl named Haley. January Jones had her son, Xander, in 2011 but has yet to reveal the identity of his father. She told Red magazine that she has “no regrets” about raising her son without a father.

Happy early Mother’s Day!

Happy early Mother's Day to these celebrities who are expecting their first child:

