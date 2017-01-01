‘Happy New Year’: Britney Spears Rings in 2017 with Rumored Beau Sam Asghari by Her Side

New year, new beau?

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share how she spent her New Year’s Eve: cozying up to rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Happy New Year,” the pop icon, 35, wrote in a post showing a beaming Spears and Asghari with his arm around her shoulder.

The pair first met on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video, and have been fueling romance rumors ever since. Late last month, the singer and the model stepped out for a dinner date at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in Los Angeles, where Spears was spotted breaking out in laughter as she walked alongside Asghari. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had only been on a few dates and were just getting to know each other.

In late November, the duo kept people guessing about their relationship when Asghari — who has also starred in Fifth Harmony‘s “Work from Home” music video — posted a now-deleted photo of himself cozied up to Spears while out at a restaurant.

As for the seriousness of the relationship? Spears — who broke up with TV producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015 — recently said on The Jonathan Ross Show she had no interest in dating.

“A lot of men are about games,” she said. “It’s just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting. It’s just too much. It’s silly. I’m not looking for men right now. I’m really happy with myself.”