Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy! See Her 5 Cutest Moments of the Year

Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter is growing up so fast!

Little Miss Carter turns five on Saturday and she's had quite the eventful year including traveling the world, hitting the red carpet and even walking across the field at Super Bowl 50 (no big deal) alongside her famous parents.

MORE: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Absolutely Slay in Mother-Daughter Moment at the VMAs

"Out of everything I've accomplished, my proudest moment, hands-down, was when I gave birth to my daughter, Blue," Beyonce sweetly revealed this past March in an interview with Garage magazine.



Take a look back at five of Blue's cutest moments in honor of turning five:

1. Mother-Daughter Matching Moments

Beyonce may be busy running the world but she always has time to spend with her little girl. Beyonce shared some of the sweetest moments over the last year just hanging with Blue in some fierce matching looks.

2. Red Carpet Queen

Blue made for Bey's most adorable date to 2016's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. The then 4-year-old had all eyes on her in a Mischa Aoki "The Grand Royalle" gown when she strutted her stuff next to her famous mama.

3. Toying Around on Halloween

The Carters know how to crush Halloween and the last one was no exception. Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy all dressed up as Barbie and Ken for the holiday festivities.

4. Famous Playdate

Blue Ivy accompanied her mom to Mariah Carey's concert this holiday season in New York City and was photographed hanging out behind the scenes with the "All I Want for Christmas" singer and her twins. "Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children. @beyonce #christmas #family #love," Carey captioned the pic.

5.) Super Bowl Spotlight

When Blue's mom, Beyonce, shut down the halftime show at Super Bowl 50, she had her daughter and husband by her side -- and they even got an adorable quiet moment alone together on the field.

For more Blue cuteness, watch below:

Related Articles