Happy Anniversary Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen!

Happy seventh wedding anniversary, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen! The duo met in 2002 and got married on March 15, 2010. They have three adorable children together. Isla said of her movie career, “Family is 100 percent my top priority. I’m much more comfortable doing supporting roles.”

The goofy duo seriously love each other and are constantly having fun. Isla has said that “it’s definitely not a normal relationship.” Once, Isla’s mom and dad flew out to Cape Town, South Africa, to see Sacha on set. They couldn’t find him anywhere. “Then suddenly, my husband popped his head out of the elephant’s vagina.”

There was another time, she recalled, when he came home from shooting the movie Brüno: “He had red welts and blood all over his back, and his thumb was broken. It was the result of a scene with a real 6-foot-4 dominatrix who had forced him to have sex with her.”

And if you’re familiar with Sacha’s work, then you know he likes to push people’s buttons. Isla said, “I cannot tell you how embarrassing [Sacha] is in social situations. He once told Diane Keaton that she should have won an Oscar for her performance in The Kids Are All Right because he thought she was Annette Bening.” Isla also said that Sacha once told Jack Black that his mother had fabulous breasts.

Although the couple don’t share too many personal details about their personal life, Isla did let us in on a little secret. “[Sacha’s] such a great dad … and he makes the best tomato sauce.”

