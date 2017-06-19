Hanson Brothers Are Not Beliebers, Call Justin Bieber’s Music ‘Chlamydia of the Ear’

Let’s be honest — not everyone likes Justin Bieber’s music. In fact, you don’t need to look too hard to find some pretty mean comments. But this time the criticism is coming from an unlikely source: Hanson. Yep, the squeaky-clean pop trio shredded Bieber in a new interview.

The three brothers were recently playing a game of “Whose Song Is it Anyway” on an Australian radio station. After failing to identify the song “Despacito,” which Bieber sings on, they had some harsh words for the singer.

One of them said, “I’m glad I didn’t know what song that was.” Another chimed in, “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases. Whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears … [I’m out].”

Not only did the Hanson brothers go on to further diss Bieber, they also managed to drag nature’s cutest bears into the mix — koalas: “It’s like hanging out with a koala. … It’s just, ear infections, they’re terrible.”

And finally, the punch line (or should it be tagline?): “Chlamydia of the ear … it sucks”.

I mean, Bieber’s music is infectious, but chlamydia? C’mon, guys.

The Hansons have talked about Bieber before, but they’ve usually been pretty cool with him. In 2011, Taylor Hanson said this to Us Weekly about meeting him for the first time: “…He honestly seemed like just a nice kid that was really happy that people were paying attention to what he was doing.”

And in 2012, Isaac Hanson straight-up complimented Bieber in an interview with Fuse: “I think he’s on a really good trajectory. He seems to have a really good voice … ultimately it’s about picking the right songs.”

Five years later and it’s “chlamydia of the ear.” Maybe they just really disliked Purpose?

