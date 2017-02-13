Hannah Jeter Flaunts Killer Bod in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue -- Weeks After Finding Out She's Pregnant

Just weeks after learning that she was pregnant, Hannah Davis Jeter stunned in a new photo shoot for Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue.

The model and her husband, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, shared their pregnancy joy on Monday, as news broke that she would be featured in this year's issue.

The 26-year-old bikini babe, who has been modeling since she was 14, previously appeared on the magazine's 2015 cover and the latest shoot will mark her fifth appearance in the sexy issue.

Rocking a purple-and-yellow two-piece while sprawled out on a colorful park bench in Mexico, the blonde beauty flaunted her killer bod, accessorizing with a pretty foot chain and necklace. In another look, she rocked a teeny tiny bikini while posing on the beach.

Rueven Afanador /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Rueven Afanador /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Hannah was shot by internationally-acclaimed photographer Ruven Afanador just weeks after finding out she was expecting her first child, a girl. She announced the news via an essay in The Players' Tribune, sharing how her 42-year-old husband already has a name in mind.

"He's set on it," she shared of Derek, whom she married in St. Helena, California, last July. "He'll say when he calls me during the day, 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?' Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

In her baby announcement editorial, Hannah shared her hopes for her future children to live a normal life despite the family being in the spotlight. "They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation," she wrote. "They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name -- for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special and it will be theirs."

