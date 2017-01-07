Halsey Opens Up About Endometriosis Battle Following ‘Multiple Surgeries’: ‘I’m in Total Agony’

Halsey is trying to start 2017 with her best foot forward.

The 22-year-old “New Americana” singer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she underwent “multiple terrifying surgeries” to help treat her endometriosis.

In a brave photo of her on Instagram, Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — wears a green patterned hospital gown, a blue hair cap and thumbs up.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” she writes in her post. “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

She touched on the pain she was feeling post-surgery, writing, “I’m in total agony right now… (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today),” before delving into the love and strength she gets from her fans.

“In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper,” she writes. “If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

The “Gasoline” singer has been a lot in the last two years. In July, she told Rolling Stone in a revealing interview that she suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015.

“What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep ?” Halsey recalled that moment. “What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think? What’s f—ing everyone going to think?”

Her miscarriage occurred hours before she went onstage, yet found the will to power through it by wearing adult diapers and taking two Percocet.

“I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f***ing overworked,” she said blaming herself. “In the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f*** down.”