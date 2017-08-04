Halle Berry Reveals What Malia Obama Was Like as a PA, Talks Those Pregnancy Rumors

Malia Obama is one great employee! The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama recently served as a production assistant on Halle Berry's sci-fi show, Extant, and on Thursday night, the 50-year-old actress dished about the experience on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.



"She was fantastic, she was amazing," Berry told host Cohen of Malia. "She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that."



But though Malia was willing to pull her weight, Berry did admit that others on the set didn't always treat her like a regular PA.

"Everybody couldn't really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one," the Oscar winner admitted. "We just couldn't really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one."



The Kidnap star noted that she fangirled a bit over the 19-year-old, joking, "Can we call your dad or your mom? Yeah I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing… She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! It was amazing."

Berry herself rocked a dress with Michelle Obama's photo on it to the NY premiere of her new action thriller, posting a shot on Instagram of the look.



"In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was... Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight," Berry captioned the pic.

Berry also opened up about her recent pregnancy rumors, when photographers snapped shots of her on the carpet in June, seemingly holding her stomach.



"I was not holding my stomach," she explained to Cohen. "I was on the red carpet, doing my thing, like boom, boom, boom, right?... My arms were down, and I thought, 'I'm going to put my hands back on my hips,' so I go like this, and when I went like that, they went like, 'Ting ting ting ting ting,' [imitating fast camera flashes], and so they got pictures of me going like this."

The mother of two also explained her faux bump, saying, "I had a pretty big lunch, I had a burger and fries and I was a little poofed out… On my body, a burger and fries make a poof. But this is what these tricky MF's do. They put up pictures, and they take a moment and they make it like it's a moment but that was not a moment, it was just in transition."



