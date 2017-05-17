Halle Berry Is Nearly Nude (Again)

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! At least, if you’re Halle Berry, that is. On Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to post yet another shot of herself in minimal clothing. Though she wasn’t completely naked this time, she left little to the imagination just the same.

“I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone,” Berry wrote beside the stunning snap. In the picture, she presses her body against a striped pane of glass. She wears a bra and underwear in the shot, but they’re hardly visible. Mostly, it’s just impossible not to stare at her curvy physique and teeny, tiny waist.





This is far from the first time the Oscar winner has shown off her physique on social media, however. Less than two months ago, she shared a pic of herself in a sunlit field, wearing nothing but a sheer, lacy kaftan. “Me when someone says ‘I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks,'” she wrote beside the shot. Not surprisingly, the post resulted in many followers offering to bring her sustenance.





This all began more than a year ago, in March 2016, when Berry shared a picture of herself shirtless — from the back — and explained that she was kicking off a project.

“Hi everyone. Welcome! Today is a very exciting day for me,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions. I am in awe of photography and its ability to capture and reflect this extraordinary world that we live in. I’m excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation and bring you joy. ❤ Halle.”





Since then, her account has been peppered with gorgeous, artistic images, some of which feature her, in various states of undress. It’s pretty safe to say that these images are both promoting plenty of conversation and bringing plenty of people joy.





