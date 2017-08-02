Halle Berry Doesn’t Think James Bond Should Be a Woman

Halle Berry was recently asked by ET about her thoughts on a female James Bond. The question was prompted by Chris Hemsworth’s recent nomination of actress Charlize Theron.

Berry gave a thoughtful response, saying, “I want [women] to be tough, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know, Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman.”

She continued, “We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman.”

Since Berry is a former Bond girl, her opinion carries extra weight. But there has been much controversy over who the next James Bond should be. Kristen Stewart originally proposed the idea of a female Bond. But when asked, former Bond actor Roger Moore said, “You could have a female, a Jane Bond, but it would have nothing to do with James Bond. No, Bond is Bond.”

Meanwhile, fans have championed actress Gillian Anderson for the role, posting a mock poster on Twitter featuring the actress in the iconic “gun barrel” seen in the opening of the films.

Theron has championed actor Idris Elba, who found himself amid controversy when his name circulated in relation to the role. James Bond author Anthony Horowitz originally said Elba was “too street” for the role but has since apologized.

For now, the debate can be put to rest. Daniel Craig has been confirmed to reprise the role in the next Bond film.

In other entertainment news, Kristen Stewart compares dating men to a grilled cheese sandwich:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: