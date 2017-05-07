Halle Berry, 50, Proves You Don’t Have to Be a 21-year-old to Wear See-Through Outfit

After 21-year-old Kendall Jenner wore a thong-baring sheer dress at the Met Gala this week, Halle Berry made her own successful, nearly-naked red carpet turn on Saturday.

The age-defying actress, 50, wore an off-the-shoulder sheer number at VH1’s 2nd Annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms in Pasadena, California. Her hair was pulled back in a low, teased ponytail, which she showcased on her Instagram, captioning, “Coming for you VH1.”

And in March, the actress nailed another sheer look, posting an image of herself on both Twitter and Instagram wearing only a very sheer white, lace wrap dress with nothing on underneath and her hair worn down in loose, messy waves.

But the post was really all about her caption, which read, “Me when someone says I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.’”

