Hailey Baldwin Reveals Social Media Anxiety and Falling Out With Her Dad Over Donald Trump

Her career might have received a boost from her 9.5 million Instagram followers, but model Hailey Baldwin revealed in an interview with the The Times Magazine that social media actually depresses her and gives her anxiety.

“It definitely does something to the soul. There are times when I feel depressed or anxious, and a big part of it comes from that. If we didn’t have social media, we’d have a weight lifted off our shoulders,” the 20-year-old model said.

“It does affect you. People tell me I’m ugly, fat. I try not to care, but the fact is, everyone wants to see what people are saying about them. Whoever says they don’t Google themselves is a liar,” she added.

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and she revealed that her father’s support of President Trump was a source of contention for the family.

“It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad. I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding.”

Baldwin has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire. She was recently named the new global ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel.

