Hailee Steinfeld Really Doesn’t Want You to Think She’s Dating Justin Bieber

Hailee Steinfeld is putting Justin Bieber in the friend zone, whether he wants to be there or not.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star has been linked to the “Love Yourself” singer after a photo surfaced of the famous pair hanging out in New York City following the Met Gala. Bieber was also caught FaceTiming the actress and singer about a month ago.

TMZ reports that the Biebs, 23, and Steinfeld, 20, have been “seeing each other for a little over a month.” They were supposedly introduced by pastor Carl Lentz as they both go to his church.

While that certainly is some fresh gossip, it’s B.S. according to Steinfeld. She clearly wants nothing to do with the dating rumors as her publicist has gone on record denying the report.

Steinfeld’s rep tells E! News that there is “no truth whatsoever” to the claim. Her publicist also explains to TMZ that the two are just friends. However, TMZ is standing by their story saying, “Our sources are clear … their relationship has left the friend zone.”

An insider also tells Page Six that the actress does not want a romantic relationship with Bieber and has made it clear to him she’s “not interested in anything but a friendship.”

Some major evidence that proves the dating rumors might be fake is that Steinfeld was snapped with her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller, two days ago. Smoller posted the above photo (with rose emojis) on Instagram.

Us Weekly reports that Cameron and Hailee are still together.

We’re sure Steinfeld’s bestie, Taylor Swift, is breathing a huge sigh of relief right now.





