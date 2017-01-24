Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Pic of Ex-Husband Chris Martin and Their Son Moses: ‘Believe in Love’

It's been almost three years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their decision to split and the world learned what "conscious uncoupling" meant. But since then, the exes have remained close for the sake of their two children, Apple and Moses.



WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin 'Would Take a Bullet' for Her



On Monday night, Paltrow Instagrammed a sweet pic of Martin with their 10-year-old son.

"#matching #believeinlove," the Goop creator captioned the photo, referencing Martin's 2016 Super Bowl message.



In the shot, Martin is leaning over to give Moses a kiss on the forehead as the two wear matching purple shirts with a Native American print on them.

This certainly isn't the first time Paltrow has shared a pic of her ex. This past Thanksgiving, she posted a shot of Martin hugging Moses, writing, "Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love. Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. Love, gp."



She's even posed with Martin for a selfie at their daughter Apple's birthday bash last May.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Hang Out With 'Uncle' Jay Z in Cute Birthday Pic



"When your parents can't handle #thundermountain anymore so they wait for you at the bottom. #disneyland #thehappiestplaceonearth #birthdayweekend," she captioned the photo.



Paltrow recently opened up about her relationship with Martin to InStyle magazine. For more, watch the clip below!

Related Articles