Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Wishes to Ex-Husband Chris Martin … and Boyfriend Brad Falchuk

Remember how everyone collectively rolled their eyes a couple of years ago when Gwyneth Paltrow declared that she and husband Chris Martin were “consciously uncoupling,” not just plain old divorcing? Well, we should probably apologize, because it seems to be working out well for her.

The actress shared a photo of herself with the Coldplay frontman and their two children, daughter Apple, 12, and 10-year-old son Moses, wishing him a happy 40th birthday on Thursday. “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We [love] you so much!” she wrote alongside it.

Both Paltrow, 40, and Martin have been known to compliment each other in interviews, as well as spend vacations and special occasions together since their 2014 split. Their divorce was finalized in May 2016.

However, that doesn’t mean she has any less love for the new — or at least newer — man in her life, producer Brad Falchuck. Paltrow and the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story went public with their romance in 2015. On Wednesday, Paltrow sent a sweet shout-out to him on his 46th birthday, March 1. (She certainly has a thing for sensitive Pisces men!) Although Paltrow and Falchuk have been together for two years, she has mostly kept their relationship private.





She captioned his birthday tribute simply, “Happy birthday, handsome.”

Paltrow’s beau shouldn’t be jealous of Martin, though, because she made it clear in an April 2016 interview that she doesn’t look at the singer in that way anymore.

“When we said we’re going to put the children first, we meant [it],” she told U.K.’s Red magazine. So we really tried, [and] that meant I’m gonna check my s*** at the door, and I’m going to focus on all the reasons that I love you, that you’re like my brother and my family forever and we’ll deal with that stuff another time. It’s not always easy, but it’s just the way we wanted to try to do it.”

But they sure do make it look easy.





