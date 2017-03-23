Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Won’t Eat Octopuses Because They’re ‘Too Smart to Be Food’

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her outside-of-the-box health advice. And the newest food that is banned from Gwyneth’s diet is … octopus.

A recent chat between the Goop founder and her employees was shared on Instagram. Gwyneth made a point about not being able to eat octopus anymore. “Octopus are too smart to be food. They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it.”

Obviously her employees lost it after she said this, and they started asking questions like, “Is that true for squid, too?” and ”Do I need to stop eating calamari?”

But Gwyneth reassured them that “squid is the dumb cousin” to the octopus. However, according to Scientific American, octopuses only have about 500 million neurons, mostly located in their arms, while humans have about 100 billion neurons.

But this isn’t the first time that Gwyneth has given out some very odd health advice. There was that time when she said she got stung by bees as part of a beauty treatment. And when she advised women to insert jade eggs into their vaginas to “cultivate sexual energy.” Yeah … Gwyneth’s health advice is definitely not for everyone.

