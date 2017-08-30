Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'F**ked Up So Many Relationships,' Admits Romance Makes Her 'Most Vulnerable'

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't necessarily exude confidence in all areas of her life.

During an interview with Sophia Amoruso on the Girlboss podcast, the 44-year-old actress admitted that she sometimes feels like she falls short when it comes to the romantic relationships in her life.

"I've f**ked up so many relationships," she confided to Amoruso. "I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Talks 'Painful' Split From Chris Martin -- 'I Wanted to Turn My Divorce Into a Positive'

In March 2014, Paltrow and Chris Martin decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. They officially divorced last year, and Paltrow is currently dating TV producer Brad Falchuk. "It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship," the mother of two noted.

The Oscar winner also associates success with having "relationships that function really well."

PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow Sizzles in a Bikini on Her Mexico Vacation With Boyfriend Brad Falchuk

"I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person," she continued. "So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success."

Paltrow further opened up about what she's learned about controversy and failure after launching Goop and facing scrutiny as an A-list celebrity. "In my case, all of the lessons, as painful as some of them have been, have been about my lack of willingness to step into who I am," she confessed. "Going into a hole is exactly the opposite of the lesson."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to a Fan Asking If She Would Get Back With Ex Brad Pitt

Paltrow briefly touched on this in February when she told ET, "I think that when you know yourself well, and you've lived your life with lots of ups and downs and you get to be in your 40s, I think that you feel pretty good all the time."

Check out more of our exclusive interview with the Iron Man star:

Related Gallery

Related Articles