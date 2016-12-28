Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin 'Would Take a Bullet' for Her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have made it clear that they still care for one another despite their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 that led to their divorce this past July.

In the February issue of InStyle magazine, the 44-year-old actress opens up about how she and the Coldplay frontman go about co-parenting daughter Apple, 12, and son Moses, 10, post-divorce. "He's at my house every single day," Paltrow shares. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."

The mother of two adds that she still has a strong bond with her ex-husband. "And to this day, Chris would take a bullet for me," she says of Martin. "Even though I'm not his wife."



Paltrow continues, "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."



As for how her boyfriend, TV producer Brad Falchuk, feels about this arrangement, she insists, "He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family." Falchuk has two children of his own from ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

In addition to speaking openly about the men in her life, Paltrow also admits that she's sort of over acting. "I don't think I like it anymore," the Oscar winner confides, adding that she's not even sure what Marvel movies she's contracted to appear in as her Pepper Potts character. "I think it's Avengers or Captain America, one of those," she quips.

Earlier this year, Paltrow had a candid conversation with ET's Carly Steel and shared her secret to successfully co-parenting with Martin. "You have to constantly let go," she revealed. "You have to let go of old ideas, old resentments. You have to put the kids first, which I think people have the idea of that, but then oftentimes, you struggle with it."

