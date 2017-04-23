Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Out With ‘Best Girls’ Demi Moore and Sara Foster at Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Gwyneth Paltrow commemorated her ladies’ night out in West Hollywood with a smiley friend photo on Saturday night.

“I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same #happy40thJM,” the actress, 44, captioned her photo with pals including bespectacled Demi Moore, Sara Foster and birthday girl Jennifer Meyer, who the beauties were celebrating.

Dressed casually in black, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were also snapped entering the party along with Aniston’s Friends costar and longtime pal Courteney Cox.

After partying in Indio, California last weekend for Coachella - even throwing an Easter Sunday recovery brunch - Katy Perry was spotted arriving to the 40th birthday bash.

She was photographed separately from ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who also showed birthday love to Meyer.

A source tells PEOPLE that the two greeted each other at the party but did not hang out together very long.

“At the party, Orlando and Katy had a quick hello and a brief chat,” the source said. “They weren’t too friendly and hung out with separate friends at the party.”

Meyer’s estranged husband, Tobey Maguire, did not appear to be at the party. Another source tells PEOPLE that the exes - who split in October - are still “great friends” but that they have both moved on. The couple has two children together.

Foster shared her own birthday wishes to Meyer in an Instagram photo including Kate Hudson.

“I hated high school but thank god every day for it bringing me you two! Happy birthday @jenmeyerjewelry @katehudson ,” the actress captioned the snuggly photo.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com