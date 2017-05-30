Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Are About That Dance Mom and Dance Dad Life

Famously friendly exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin spent their holiday weekend doing what many parents do — going all-in for one of their kids’ extracurricular activities. Since 13-year-old Apple is part of a dance troupe, that meant showing up and apparently showing out for another competition.

The dance mom (aka Oscar-winning actress) shared a quick video of Apple and her friends being silly together at the Disneyland Hotel, with their hair still in buns and their stage makeup on. “Turns, leaps and cascading ice. That’s a WRAP on #showstoppers. Beautiful work @8countdanceacademy ???? #preteen2 [apple emoji].”





Her ex got in on the act and showed that they were sharing the, er, fun equally. “Sometimes Mickey needs a drink #dancedad #showstoppers,” wrote Paltrow alongside a pic of Martin wearing Micky Mouse gloves, looking fatigued and holding an icy glass of water (sure, let’s go with water).





This isn’t the first time Paltrow’s given us a look at that dance mom life. In February she showed a very poised-looking Apple heading to the Countdown Dance competition in Anaheim, with an icy cup of Starbucks in hand and mom in tow. If we know that dance competition life, this summer will likely bring even more photos of regional competitions and parental pride.









