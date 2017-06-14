Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Big Fan of Dropping the F-Bomb

She’s an Oscar winner, she’s descended from Hollywood royalty, and she runs the high-end lifestyle company and blog Goop … but Gwyneth Paltrow can still curse like a sailor.

She recently told the Edit about using past mistakes as springboards to better things, saying, “I’ve milked the f*** out of every opportunity.” In the same issue, she describes Goop’s origins as a way to get her friends to “stop f***ing calling [me]” for lifestyle tips.

Earlier this year she spoke at a conference held by Fast Company and said, “I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections. … If you want to f*** with me, bring your A-game.” That phrase has become such a mantra for Paltrow that a friend gave her matchbooks and napkins monogrammed with it.

Paltrow’s free-flying f-bombs definitely give her some gangster swagger, and that’s no coincidence. She’s spoken about her love for hip-hop (after all, Jay Z is a friend), and in 2011 on the Graham Norton Show she rapped a curse-laden verse from the NWA song “Straight Outta Compton.”

But at times, her f-bombing has seemed whiny. She said of learning to play guitar for the movie Country Strong, “It’s really f***ing hard. It’s much harder than it looks.”

And remember in 2014 when she used the phrase “consciously uncouple” to describe her divorce from Chris Martin? Later that year, she admitted, “We, like, broke the f***ing Internet.”

And in 2015, she addressed her friendship with her ex, telling Marie Claire, “We’ve worked really f***ng hard to get to [this] point. … In a way [it’s] the relationship we were meant to have.”

Paltrow is known for her eyebrow-raising lifestyle recommendations, like “vaginal steaming.” But even she balked at first: “The first time I tried v-steaming, I was like … ‘You are out of your f***ing mind.”

She recently was interrogated by Jimmy Kimmel about similarly strange tips and owned up to Goop’s rep, saying, “I don’t know what the f*** we talk about.”

In other Gwyneth-related news, she recently talked about how painful divorcing Chris Martin was:

