Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go on Private Helicopter Ride With Her Sons: Watch!

Who needs The Bachelor when you've got Blake Shelton to take you on romantic helicopter dates? Gwen Stefani documented her sweet excursion with her boyfriend and her sons on Snapchat on Monday.



The group went for a flight while the No Doubt singer tested out several fun filters, including an airplane stewardess one.



WATCH: Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprise Appearance at Blake Shelton's Los Angeles Show, Parties Backstage



"HI guys, we had a really good three-day weekend. About ready to get on the plane!" Stefani told her fans in one clip.

She also shared a sweet video of Shelton walking with her son, King, on the tarmac.



Back in December 2016, Shelton opened up about his private helicopter to late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel.



"We do, we do. We actually, we use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think," he admitted.



And though he likes going on flights, Shelton was quick to note that he's not the one in the cockpit.

View photos



Snapchat

WATCH: Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani on Private Helicopter 'Bachelor'-Style Dates



"In order to fly it, you need to be drinking, I think. In order to be able to settle in and really be, you know, enjoying it you gotta have some drinks," he claimed. "And you shouldn't be flying...everybody knows you shouldn't be drinking and flying."



For more from Gwen and Blake, watch the clip below!

Related Articles