Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kick Off Their Holiday Celebrations With Homemade Cooking in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani's Christmas is already shaping up to be pretty rad!

The "Make Me Like You" singer took to Snapchat on Tuesday to show her fans how she's gearing up for the holidays with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

In a series of videos, Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, can be seen making homemade gnocchi.

The duo also adventured around Shelton's native Oklahoma, where Stefani documented their wild turkey sightings, a beautiful sunset and Christmas lights.

At the end of one of the videos, Stefani even showed off an adorable cartoon-like version of her and the "She's Got a Way With Words" singer standing next to a snowman, created on the popular Bitmoji app.

The No Doubt frontwoman also recently changed her Twitter profile pic to a festive photo of her beau all wrapped up in red-and-green lights.

Too cute!

The lovebirds appear to be just as happy as they were one year ago, when they were spotted spending the holidays with Shelton's family in Oklahoma. A few days later, photographers captured the two snapping selfies on their date to the Arizona Cardinals v. Green Bay Packers game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

