Gunshots Cause Shia LaBeouf to Shut Down Anti-Trump Live Stream

Shia LaBeouf has shut down the “He Will Not Divide Us” live stream after gunshots were reportedly fired in the area of the site in Albuquerque.

The actor tweeted on Thursday morning:

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017





“He Will Not Divide Us” was originally launched by LaBeouf as a movement against the Trump presidency.

The stream went live at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. The protest urged the public to say the words “He will not divide us” into a camera mounted outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. The site aimed to be live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for all of Trump’s time as president.

Last month, LaBeouf was arrested after an alleged altercation with a young man. On Feb. 10 he tweeted that the New York museum had abandoned the project.





A week later, the site relaunched in front of the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque. It’s unclear what the future holds for the art project by LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner.

