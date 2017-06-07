Gucci Mane Is Going to Get Married on TV ... and It’s Reportedly Costing $1 Million

Gucci Mane and his fiancée, Keyshia Ka’oir, just inked a deal with BET to air their wedding. BET will air eight episodes leading up to the Oct. 17 nuptials, and the network will reportedly fund the entire $1 million event. But Gucci Mane and his fiancée aren’t the first celebrity couple to have their wedding televised.

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries may have lasted only 72 days, but the footage will live on forever because it aired on E! That wedding reportedly cost $10 million.

Kim’s younger sister Khloé married her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in an E! special. The two got married nine days after they were engaged. Another person close to Kim, La La Anthony, had her wedding to basketball player Carmelo Anthony broadcast on VH1.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s wedding aired on TLC. They got married in front of just 35 friends and family members (and millions of viewers) in the British Virgin Islands.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt met on The Hills … and later got married on The Hills.

Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 27, 2017





A very pregnant “Skinnygirl,” Bethenny Frankel, wed her ex-husband Jason Hoppy on Bravo.

The original Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, met her husband, Ryan Sutter, on the show. Naturally, they had their wedding on TV. It reportedly cost $3.77 million and drew an estimated 17 million viewers.

