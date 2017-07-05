‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams in Combative Custody Battle

Jesse Williams’s split with wife Aryn Drake-Lee is off to a contentious start. The Grey’s Anatomy star is gearing up for a legal war over custody of their two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams is seeking to get more time with their kids, as Aryn allegedly won’t let him see them for more than three hours a day. Also, she reportedly refuses to allow overnight visitation.

Williams filed for divorce in April and requested joint legal and physical custody. He is supposedly renting a house less than three miles from the family home in order to be closer to his children, but he alleges Aryn makes it impossible to see Sadie and Maceo. The actor is asking for the judge to issue a formal custody agreement, despite initial attempts to make informal arrangements.

In order to prove he’s a “hands-on dad,” Jesse supposedly listed his children’s nicknames and their favorite foods in the docs.

Williams and Drake-Lee kept their relationship out of the spotlight during their five-year marriage. So what went wrong? Page Six quoted anonymous sources who alleged that fame went to Jesse’s head. According to “friends,” he “wants to be the hot single guy in Hollywood.”

Rumors have surfaced that Williams cheated on Drake-Lee with actress Minka Kelly. However, sources close to the actor denied those allegations.





