Greta Garbo’s Old Hollywood-Style Apartment Hits Market for $5.95M

Greta Garbo acted alongside the likes of Joan Crawford, the star Jessica Lange portrays on the current TV series Feud, and Lionel Barrymore, Drew Barrymore’s great-uncle. In 1940, she was nominated for an Oscar in a category that included Bette Davis, the Feud character played by Susan Sarandon, but both women lost out to Gone With the Wind‘s Vivien Leigh.

Garbo, who died in 1990 at the age of 84, was a star of old Hollywood in the first degree. (She even merits a mention in Madonna’s song “Vogue.”) Now, 27 years after her death, the apartment she left behind — which her family has kept looking much like Garbo left it — is on the market, with an asking price of $5.95 million, plus a monthly maintenance fee of nearly $9,100.

The 2,855-square-foot apartment taking up the entire fifth floor of the exclusive Campanile building on New York’s East Side is where Garbo lived from 1954 until her death. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a laundry room, a home office (which was once a dressing room), a private elevator, and more than a touch of Garbo inside. Sure, the kitchen and bathrooms were updated in the ’90s, according to the New York Times, but the Swedish star’s preferred pink and green color scheme and details, such as the wall panels made from Swedish material, remain intact, at least until the place is sold. The purchase price does not include the furniture.

“She decorated her home in a way that was very comfortable,” Garbo’s great-nephew, Derek Reisfield, told the Times. “She chose pine paneling, which has more of a country element.”

Reisfield noted that his family is reluctant to sell the property but has decided it’s best for estate planning.

Check out the scene at Garbo’s place before it faces a final curtain call.

