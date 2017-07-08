‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter Is ‘Safely Back Home’

“Gotham” star Donal Logue’s daughter Jade, who was last seen June 26, returned home safe and sound, the actor’s rep confirms.

“Jade is now safely back home with her family. Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return,” the rep said in a statement.

The actor took to social media Saturday afternoon to thank everyone for their support.





Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017









Logue first hit social media the day after his 16-year-old daughter went missing, tweeting: “Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue, 6’2”180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

His plea turned desperate a few days later when he posted a lengthy message on Facebook, writing in part, “… I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her– clearly this thing has become big and crazy…”

Thursday, Logue reached out again in hopes that word would reach his daughter. “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly,” he tweeted.





Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017









Jade was born as a boy named Arlo Logue but identifies as a female.

In April 2016, she tweeted about being transgender and her fear of being assaulted, writing, “shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.”

Logue plays Detective Harvey Bullock on the Fox drama “Gotham.” He also has another child, Finn Logue, from a former marriage to Kasey Walker.

