Gordon Ramsay's Father-In-Law Admits To Hacking Chef's Computer

Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay may be a culinary genius in the kitchen, but personal legal troubles continue to plague the renown chef outside the galley.

Ramsay has been embroiled in a bitter family feud that has lasted nearly 7 years. Ramsey’s father-in-law, Christopher Hutcheson, and two other family members recently plead guilty to hacking the chef’s computer that he used for his business. Christopher Hutcheson and his sons Adam and Christopher admitted in a London court to conspiring to unlawfully access computers at Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited in 2010-2011.

Hutcheson served as chief executive of Ramsay’s business empire and ran his company, but was fired in October 2010. Ramsay accused his father-in-law of embezzling money to fund a personal lifestyle, that included a second family he kept secret for 30 years, and hacking into his private emails.

Ramsay has been married to Hutcheson’s daughter Tana for 11 years, and the couple have four children together. Tana sided with her chef husband in the family feud and severed all ties with her family.

Meanwhile, Ramsay recently stated that he wouldn’t leave his $160 million fortune to his children. “It’s definitely not going to them, “ he said. “And that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them”

The chef and TV presenter flies first class, but remarked that his children “haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford it.

They have a completely different life than I did growing up. I worked my arse off to get out of the sh** mess that I grew up in and they’re grateful, they’re not spoilt,” he added.

Which royal family member has the best dance moves?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: