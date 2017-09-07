Good news: The new Taylor is still a cat lady

The old Taylor Swift may be dead, but the new Taylor Swift is still just as much as a cat lady as she always was. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared some behind-the-scenes Instagram videos of her new commercial for AT&T.

In the first video, Swift snacks on some raw cookie dough from a plastic container that she pulls out the fridge. She discusses how she's "really method acting" and "really eating the food each time." Maybe she didn't like any of the prop dough, because she then says "you have to sacrifice sometimes to really get an authentic performance."

The second video features her pet cat, Olivia Benson (named after the iconic character from Law & Order: SVU). During a break in recording at her studio, she grabs her kitty pal and calls her all sorts of extremely cute names, like "baby wolverine", "saber-tooth tiger cub", and our favorite, "my little magical Pegasus." Taylor Swift will never stop being a cat mom, and we will never stop loving pictures and videos of her very fluffy baby.

The last video is the full AT&T commercial, which follows the pop star on a normal day in her life. Well, sort of normal: There's some surreal moments, including an escape through an air vent and a battle with Andy Samberg. Whenever Taylor Swift is in a commercial, you can bet there will be some absurdity (remember her Apple treadmill face-flop?). Luckily, she doesn't slam her head into the ground, but it's full of the signature dorkiness we know and love about Taylor Swift. The new Taylor Swift is still just as silly as we remember.