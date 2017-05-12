Goldie Hawn Dishes on Daughter Kate Hudson’s Fling With Nick Jonas

Goldie Hawn found herself in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

On Thursday, Hawn and her Snatched co-star, Amy Schumer, sat down with the Bravo host. A fan called in and wanted to set the record straight about the Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas romance. He asked, “I just wanted to know what your first reaction was when you heard Kate and Nick Jonas were dating.”

Lucky for him, Hudson’s mom is a trusted news source.

“Oh, that’s too funny. You know what, let me tell you something: As long as the kids are having fun, I don’t care,” Hawn said.

The 71-year-old actress also added, “He’s a very nice guy. He’s a good person.”

Of course, Cohen pressed Hawn for details. He said, “Did you make dinner for him and stuff?” She quickly answered, “No, but I would have. If it lasted long enough.”

Hudson and Jonas were rumored to have been dating in 2015. But they have clearly moved on since. Jonas is enjoying the bachelor life, while Hudson is now dating Danny Fujikawa. The two made their red carpet debut this week at the L.A. premiere of her mom’s movie Snatched.

In other entertainment news, country singer Jana Kramer talks about being a new mom:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: