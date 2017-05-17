Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Suffered a Concussion Last Year

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen recently sat down with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning and spoke about her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the interview, Gisele revealed that Tom suffered a concussion during the 2016-17 football season. When Rose asked Gisele if she wanted her husband to retire from the sport, she replied, “You know, I just have to say as a wife, I’m a little bit, it’s, as you know, it’s not the most like, let’s say, unaggressive sport, right?

“Football, like … he had a concussion last year, I mean he has concussions pretty much every — you know, we don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions,” she told Rose.

“And he’s — I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through, like, you know, through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you, right? … And I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re, like, 100, I hope,” she added.

Gisele’s revelation about Tom’s concussion comes as a surprise. David Woods, the Score’s senior NFL editor, noted in a tweet that Tom was listed with a knee and thigh injury last year in the New England Patriots injury reports, but never a concussion.

Last season, Brady played in 12 regular-season games and three postseason games. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons with the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Meanwhile, the NFL has made improvements in how to treat players who get concussions. Those affected are placed in the league’s concussion protocol, which is basically a series of rules they must follow before they can play again.

In other entertainment news, Jimmy Fallon regrets his interview with Donald Trump:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: