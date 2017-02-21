It’s a Girl! Amber Tamblyn and David Cross Welcome a Daughter

The Sisterhood just grew by one!

Amber Tamblyn has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, actor David Cross, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 33, captioned a clip of her newborn’s foot, adding the hashtag “TheFutureIsFemale.”

Tamblyn and Cross, 52, were married in 2012.

Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in October via an empowering essay she wrote for Glamour, where she discussed the challenges she will face in raising a daughter.

“How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?” writes the actress and poet, who also opened up last year about her past experience with sexual assault.

“I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one,” continued Tamblyn, who met up with close friends Blake Lively and America Ferrera at multiple women’s marches in January.

“I am very lucky to be surrounded by strong mothers, from my own mom to some of my best friends — those who are raising young women to accept themselves and those who are raising young men to accept women,” added Tamblyn.

The new mom didn’t share too many baby-bump snaps throughout her pregnancy, but pal Lively — herself a mom to two daughters — took to Instagram following Tamblyn’s pregnancy announcement to share in the joy and support her friend.

“So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn,” Lively, 29, captioned a photo of herself holding Tamblyn’s baby bump alongside a photo of Tamblyn as a baby on her mother’s shoulders.