Gina Rodriguez Takes a ‘Prom Pic’ With Brad Pitt

Best prom date ever! Gina Rodriguez and Brad Pitt were both guests on The Late Show and the Jane the Virgin star took advantage of her close proximity to the hunky actor.



"Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie. Catch us tonight on @colbertlateshow," Rodriguez, 32, captioned her cute pic holding hands with Pitt, 53, backstage.

And though they make a cute pair, Rodriguez is spoken for. The actress opened up about her new boyfriend, Joe Locicero, to host, Stephen Colbert.



"He's awesome. He's incredible. I just want to go on record saying that because his mom's probably watching," she quipped. "So Joe Locicero is an awesome actor and he came on Jane and I met him on Jane, and he played Don Quixote the stripper… And he ripped his clothes off and he comes charging toward me and I'm like, 'Oh no!' but in my head, I'm like, 'Yes!'"



Rodriguez is head-over-heels for her new man, recently posting a video of them kissing on a pier to Instagram.

"You make my heart smile @joe_locicero #blessed," she captioned the clip. "Human connection is more important than money, power or fame. Everything is sweeter with you Joe. The stress isn't as hard, the fear isn't as great and I know I can take it all on with you lifting me up."



