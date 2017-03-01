Gigi Hadid Covers First 'Vogue Arabia' Issue: 'It Means the World to Me'

The first issue of Vogue Arabia features Gigi Hadid on the cover wearing a stylized veil. Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, has been on the cover of 16 issues of Vogue worldwide.

On Instagram, Hadid shared her hopes that Vogue Arabia will “show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to.”

The decision to feature Hadid is not without controversy, however. Some took to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram to ask why another model, perhaps a citizen of an Arab nation, wasn’t chosen. Hadid, with her supermodel-scale star wattage, has been at the center of magazine spreads accused of tokenism while lacking true diversity.

The March cover of American Vogue features Hadid and plus-size model Ashley Graham among a cast of seven models. But some suspected Graham’s body had been covered using careful positioning of Hadid’s hand, and Twitter user @angelmuxoz called out the image with this imagined exchange: “The public to vogue: we need diversity!! Vogue: *gets kendall and gigi again*.”

