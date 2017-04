Gigi Hadid is truly an original, especially when it comes to her street style. Whether she’s wearing full-on pajamas in public, expensive coats dragging along the sidewalks of New York City, or something even bolder and more daring, Hadid usually — OK, always — makes it work. She basically uses the sidewalk as her personal runway. As the model turns 22 on April 23, take a look back at some of her more out-there looks from the past year.